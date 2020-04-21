LeBron James' business partner Maverick Carter slams Steph Curry's defense

If you're looking for some propaganda from LeBron James' camp against Steph Curry, then you're in the right place.

On Sunday night, Warriors forward Draymond Green joined Maverick Carter (a businessman who is very close friends with LeBron) and Paul Rivera (the co-creator of HBO's show "The Shop") to discuss the premiere episodes of "The Last Dance" documentary about the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls.

At one point, Carter said the following:

"There's no way to validate this but it's definitely probably true -- he (Michael Jordan) did his job at a level better than anybody else in the world has ever done their job. But the truth is -- even that guy needs his other people, and most importantly that second person.

"If I'm the best at doing my thing, I need the other people to clear the way so I can do my thing. So Scottie (Pippen) took care of everything else. They brought up those stats. Scottie was second in rebounds, second in points, first in steals, blah blah blah.

"It's just like the Warriors -- the world knows Steph (Curry) can't f--king play defense. I'm 38 -- haven't played a decent game of basketball in 18 years -- Steph would have trouble guarding me.

"But Steph is the greatest shooter in the world. When that motherf--ker gets rolling you can't stop him -- he can hit any shot from anywhere on the court.

"And he's actually really good off the ball on defense -- he's a good steal artist. But he needs Klay (Thompson) and Draymond to kind of cover everything else so he can do his thing."

Listen and subscribe to the Runnin' Plays podcast





Oh boy.

First of all -- why not use an analogy centered around LeBron and one of his various teams over the years?

Furthermore -- Steph is not a lockdown one-on-one defender. He reaches too often and picks up unnecessary fouls going for steals. There are times when the Warriors have Klay be the primary defender against elite scoring guards, and opposing teams try to attack Steph when they can.

Story continues

If you watched Warriors games, you'd know that Steph is not a bad defender.



When teams isolate and attack him, it wasn't as much that they thought he was bad, but because they want to tire him out and more importantly get him in foul trouble with his propensity to reach



— Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) April 21, 2020

Having said all that, the only unanimous MVP in NBA history is a much better iso defender than he gets credit for. If you have the time, go back and watch clips of Steph's defense in the playoffs when it matters most. Check out past NBA Finals games between the Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers and you'll see that the three-time NBA champion more than holds his own.

Here are a couple examples:

Steph Curry takes the charge on LeBron. Mike Breen: "Steph Curry has done a really solid job against LeBron James on these switches." pic.twitter.com/cPyry4reaX — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) June 9, 2018

Steph Curry is "trash" on defense pic.twitter.com/83SW0oFzG7 — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) May 23, 2018

Steph Curry is "trash" on defense 2.0 pic.twitter.com/fS56jwpTMe — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) May 23, 2018

[RELATED: Watch 12 shots from Steph's career that ruined basketball]

It was smart of Carter to soften his stance by giving Steph credit for his off-the-ball defensive skills. After all, he led the league in steals (2.1) during the 2015-16 campaign.

Carter's comment about how Steph would struggle to slow him down is no big deal. While it could be viewed as disrespectful, we will just chalk it up to a joke.

It's the "Steph can't f--king play defense" statement that matters. It's simply not true and is a tired narrative at this point.

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

LeBron James' business partner Maverick Carter slams Steph Curry's defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area