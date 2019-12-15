LeBron James watches son Bronny make winning shot vs. his old school at St. Vincent-St. Mary

With LeBron watching courtside, Bronny James put away his father’s alma mater in dramatic fashion with a steal and finger-roll lay-up in the final minute of a 59-56 win.

The younger James won MVP honors after a 15-point effort for Sierra Canyon against St. Vincent-St. Mary, where LeBron took the basketball world by storm all those years ago. An estimated 13,000 fans were on hand for the final game of the Scholastic Play By Play Classic in Columbus, Ohio, per cleveland.com.

BRONNY IS CLUTCH!



Go ahead bucket vs.his dad’s high school. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/BZWZxdyieJ — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 15, 2019

Sierra Canyon would hold onto the lead after a St. Vincent-St. Mary free throw was waived off due to a lane violation. Sierra Canyon got two more points on subsequent free throws and held off the game-winner on the final possession.

None of the spectators were more excited to see the freshman’s performance than his father, who could be seen jumping up and down at his seat after the lay-up.

LeBron jumping up and down as Bronny gets the go-ahead bucket with less than a minute left 🍿 pic.twitter.com/7OA8dnAZoA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 15, 2019

“It was a great day,” James said to The Los Angeles Times. “Like I said to be able to see my son play for the first time in high school ball against my former team versus my mentor, father figure, coach Dru in front of all our family. And then for him to make probably the biggest play of the game with the steal and the layup to take the lead for the first time. Kind of surreal moment.”

James reportedly hadn’t seen any of Bronny’s Sierra Canyon games in person due to scheduling conflicts with his day job on the Los Angeles Lakers. He was finally able to make it work during a road trip in which the Lakers were in Miami on Friday and visiting Atlanta on Sunday.

Clearly, he picked a good game.

LeBron and Bronny handshake 🤝 pic.twitter.com/J3J6W0v7QY — Balvin "PORTER" Bridges (@LordBalvin) December 15, 2019

With Bronny playing on a team that also features Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire and five-star prospects Brandon Boston and Ziaire Williams (who didn’t play Saturday), James won’t be alone in wanting to see more Sierra Canyon games this season.

LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

