LeBron James on Bronny James' future: 'He has some tough decisions to make'

USC guard Bronny James, left, high-fives his father, LeBron James, as he warms up before a game in January. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

LeBron James, speaking to reporters after the Lakers beat the Raptors in Toronto, said his son Bronny has “tough decisions” in front of him in regards to his future.

Erroneous reports surfaced Tuesday that Bronny James entered the transfer portal. Sources familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly said anything regarding James’ future at USC is premature.

“I don’t know where it came from but at the end of the day, Bronny is his own man and he has some tough decisions to make and when he’s ready to make those decisions, he’ll let us all know,” LeBron James said. “But as his family, we’re going to support whatever he does.”

In his first season at USC, Bronny James played in 25 games, averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He averaged 19.3 minutes per game and started six times.

James returned to game action on Dec. 10 after suffering sudden cardiac arrest during a summer workout. He later underwent a procedure for a congenital heart defect.

USC coach Andy Enfield left the program for SMU earlier this week. After leaving, USC’s top recruit, Harvard-Westlake’s Trent Perry, decommitted.

