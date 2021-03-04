LeBron James braces for a loss on Brentwood mansion
Maybe it was the construction noise next door. Maybe it was the fact that he upgraded to a $36.75-million home in Beverly Hills last year. Whatever the reason, LeBron James is ready to sell his Brentwood home at a loss.
The Lakers star has listed a traditional-style estate in Brentwood Park at $20.5 million — about half a million shy of what he paid for it in 2015.
It’s one of two homes that the 17-time All-Star, who led the Lakers to an NBA championship last season, owns in the posh Westside neighborhood. Four years ago, he shelled out $23 million for a newly built spec mansion found just up the street from the one he’s selling.
The half-acre estate is set behind gates, redwood trees and privacy hedges. Aerial photos show the house next door was demolished last year and is being rebuilt.
At 9,440 square feet, it’s the smallest of James’ three Southern California homes. Built a decade ago, it features six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a media room, playroom, paneled library, gym and elevator.
Formal living spaces feature warm oak floors, tall ceilings and an abundance of windows. Highlights include a foyer with a sweeping staircase, a living room with a dramatic fireplace, a marble kitchen and rounded breakfast booth.
Upstairs, the primary suite includes a spa bathroom, a sitting room, two closets and a terrace. It overlooks a grassy backyard with a lap pool, spa, poolside cabana and loggia with heaters and a TV. At the edge of the property, a wood deck takes in the city below.
An MVP runner-up last year in his 17th season, James is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time. A four-time NBA champion and four-time most valuable player, the 36-year-old led the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers to NBA titles before signing with the Lakers in 2018 and leading the team to a title in 2020.
David Offer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.