LeBron James blows by Gorgui Dieng then puts him in poster

LeBron James battled foul trouble in the first half against Minnesota, picking up four and only playing 12 minutes because of it.

When he was on the court, however, he was dominant — 16 points on 10 shots, with a couple of deep threes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Then LeBron did this to Gorgui Dieng.





That’s just not fair.

In the video, watch the reaction of the Laker bench — that group is having fun.