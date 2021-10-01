LeBron James was blown away by SoFi Stadium, calls it ‘the best stadium in the world’

The stars came out for the Rams-Buccaneers game on Sunday, with everyone from Jason Sudeikis and Rob Lowe to LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard attending the marquee matchup. It was just the second game ever at SoFi Stadium with fans in the stands, and based on the initial response, it seems Rams games will be a hit on Sundays for years to come.

James was blown away by SoFi Stadium in his first visit, calling it the best architectural structure he’s ever been in. That’s some high praise from a superstar who’s been to his share of sporting events, and it’s how Stan Kroenke hoped everyone would respond upon attending a game.

“I believe SoFi Stadium is the best stadium in the world. Architecturally, it’s the greatest thing I’ve ever been in. My good friend Stan Kroenke, they did a hell of a job. Whoever they picked to help build that thing, it’s state of the art. It’s the best stadium I’ve ever been in and I’m happy for them.”

James was in a suite with Lakers newcomers Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony, watching the Rams crush the Bucs. There isn’t a bad seat in the house, but those three obviously had a great view from a suite.

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

During the offseason, don’t be surprised if there are NBA stars at several Rams games moving forward — especially with the way Sean McVay’s team is playing. They’re a joy to watch.