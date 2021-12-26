LeBron James bizarrely says Warriors, Suns only NBA teams not missing guys

LeBron bizarrely says Warriors, Suns only teams not missing guys originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

LeBron James certainly keeps up on what is happening around the NBA and especially in the Western Conference, but it doesn't appear he has checked the Warriors' latest injury report.

While discussing his Los Angeles Lakers' five-game losing streak Saturday, James bizarrely claimed that the only NBA teams not missing guys were "Golden State and Phoenix."

"Nobody's going to feel sorry for you, no one's going to feel sorry for your record, nobody's going to feel sorry for guys out because everybody, besides I think Golden State and Phoenix, everybody has guys out," James told reporters after the Lakers' Christmas Day loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Warriors did have Steph Curry and Draymond Green for the thrilling win over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, but Golden State is far from full strength.

Even if you exclude long-term absences like Klay Thompson and James Wiseman, the Warriors had Andre Iguodala out with a knee issue and had four players in COVID-19 protocol that were unable to play Saturday. Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, Damion Lee and rookie Moses Moody were among the dozens of NBA players who have entered into the league's health and safety protocol.

The Lakers are without their second-best player in Anthony Davis, sure, but Klay is a five-time All-Star and Wiseman was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Factor in Wiggins and Poole, the Warriors' second and third-leading scorers this season, and Golden State was among the more depleted teams competing on Christmas Day.

Considering how often LeBron Tweets about Warriors games and Steph Curry's brilliance, you would think he'd remember how many guys were out of the team's lineup for Saturday's win.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast