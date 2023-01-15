LeBron James: Big Brock Purdy guy

49ers rookie QB Brock Purdy struggled a bit out of the gate in his first playoff start, but he settled down in the second half to help his club pull away for a 41-23 win over the Seahawks in the wild card round.

Purdy finished the game 18-for-30 for 332 yards with three passing touchdowns and a rushing score. In the second half he was electric though, going 9-for-11 for 185 yards and two touchdowns.

The most impressive part of his game though was a handful of elusive moves he made in the pocket to help buy time and throw a couple TDs, along with a near TD that was dropped by Brandon Aiyuk.

His play even caught the attention of LeBron James:

PURDY GOT GAME!!!!!!!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 14, 2023

Not a bad result for Purdy in the first playoff start of his career. He’s gotten the attention of 49ers fans, and now he has the attention of the rest of the league’s fans, including Browns/Cowboys fan LeBron.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire