LeBron James Becomes Part-Owner of the Boston Red Sox

Image via Getty/Katelyn Mulcahy

Despite being a noted New York Yankees fan over the years, LeBron James made history with the enemy.

On Tuesday, The Boston Globe reported that James, along with his good friend and business partner Maverick Carter joined Fenway Sports Group as partners making them part-owners of the Boston Red Sox. They’re also the first (and only) Black partners in the group’s history.

LeBron James to become part owner of Red Sox, both he & Maverick Carter each join Fenway Sports Group as partners, first and only Black partners in FSG history.

FSG also approves $750M investment from RedBird Capital Partners. Deal pending MLB approval.https://t.co/N7gibdlNhs — Michael Silverman (@MikeSilvermanBB) March 16, 2021

This may come as a shock to some fans, but it’s more of an integrated move than it seems. The NBA great already has an ownership stake in English soccer team Liverpool Football Club which is also owned by Fenway Sports Group. His move from solely this club into the parent company suggests a deeper relationship has been established between Fenway Sports Group and LeBron James.

This story is developing.

Related Articles

More Complex

Sign up for the Complex Newsletter for breaking news, events, and unique stories.

Follow Complex on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok