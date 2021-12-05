LeBron James attends Bronny’s high school game against his alma mater at Staples Center

The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t play a game Saturday, but many of the stars came to watch LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, play at Staples Center.

Bronny and Sierra Canyon faced off against St. Vincent-St. Mary’s, LeBron’s alma mater, in The Chosen-1’s Invitational.

Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo, Chris Paul and Nick Young joined LeBron in watching the contest, which featured potential NBA players down the line.

Bronny stole the show with 19 points, which marked a game-high. After the game, Bronny explained what it meant to play in the same arena as his father, via Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports:

“It felt special playing on the same court as he’s played,” Bronny James said of his father after the win. “I’m getting a lot of confidence from that, and it was a really special game for me. Afterwards, he just said he liked everything I was doing, with my poise and my pace for the game.”

Here’s a video of the NBA stars talking at the game, via @Kharijonesjr:

LeBron, CP3, & Carmelo chatting at Bronny’s game in Staples Center. pic.twitter.com/1e09HHyYGM — KhariJonesJr (@Kharijonesjr) December 5, 2021

