LeBron James, Anthony Davis out for Lakers vs. Nets as Knicks back-to-back looms

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are out for the Los Angeles Lakers' game Monday at the Nets.

The Lakers listed Lonnie Walker as probable with left knee tendinitis while ruling James (left ankle soreness) and Davis (right foot stress injury) out for the 7:30 p.m. tipoff at Barclays Center.

Los Angeles does so with Tuesday's 7:30 p.m. game at the Knicks looming.

The Lakers (23-27) enter Brooklyn (30-19) on the heels of Saturday's 125-121 overtime loss at the Boston Celtics.

James scored a game-high 41 points on 15-of-30 shooting -- including a 6-for-12 clip from long range -- while grabbing nine rebounds and dishing eight assists in 44 minutes.

Davis, meanwhile, added a double-double performance off the bench with 16 points and 10 rebounds in 34 minutes.

The 29-year-old Davis -- inactive since Dec. 18, until this past Tuesday's 113-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs -- has played in just two games since he made his return from injury.

James, in his age-38 season, is averaging 30.2 points on 50.7 percent shooting in 36.3 minutes over 40 games. He has added 8.5 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest.

Starting 25 of 27 games, Davis is averaging 26.7 points on 58.4. percent shooting, 12 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.1 blocks in 33.2 minutes.

The Nets, who have been without Kevin Durant since he suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee Jan. 8, avoided a three-game losing streak with Saturday's 122-115 victory against New York.

The Knicks (27-24) are off until Tuesday's matchup with the Lakers at MSG.