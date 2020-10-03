LeBron James and Anthony Davis have Lakers seizing control

Anthony Davis was asked about handling a disagreement with LeBron James during the Lakers’ win over the Heat in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. A smile slowly crept across Davis’ face.

“Did y’all see something?” Davis asked, sounding somewhat surprised.

Yes, two superstars on the biggest stage draw attention.

Though there’s the occasional clash (in this case, about defensive breakdowns, Davis said), Davis and LeBron are thriving in the spotlight. Their complementary domination is the biggest reason Los Angeles holds a 2-0 lead on the Heat.

Davis (34 points in Game 1, 32 points in Game 2) and LeBron (25 points in Game 1, 33 points in Game 2) have combined to score 124 points in this series. That’s the fourth-most ever by a duo in the first two games of an NBA Finals:

Only Lakers stars Jerry West and Elgin Baylor in both the 1969 and 1962 Finals and Warriors stars Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry in the 2017 Finals surpassed Davis and LeBron.

Tonight, LeBron picked apart Miami’s zone, dishing nine assists with no turnovers. The last time someone had so many assists without a turnover in a Finals game? Derek Fisher in 2000.

The Heat didn’t give Davis as many opportunities without a center on the floor, just 1:20 late in the first half. But Davis sizzled from mid-range, shooting 7-of-10 on 2-pointers outside the restricted area. He also shot 7-of-9 at the rim and, on rare Lakers misses, grabbed eight offensive rebounds.

When the Lakers traded for Davis last summer, this was the dream. LeBron and Davis flourished together immediately, and their chemistry has only grown stronger while marching toward a championship. Davis re-signing looks like a forgone conclusion. The Lakers should contend for titles the rest of LeBron’s prime.

The LeBron-Davis partnership looks so good, it even got an endorsement from LeBron’s top supporting star in Miami.

Dwyane Wade:

