LeBron James, Anthony Davis draw Lakers within one win of NBA championship

It wasn’t pretty, but the Los Angeles Lakers took a 3-1 series lead in the NBA Finals.

The Lakers committed seven first-quarter turnovers, and LeBron James looked mortal in the opening half, but Anthony Davis anchored a defensive effort that kept the Miami Heat at bay throughout the second half, long enough for some timely fourth-quarter offense to secure a 102-96 victory on Tuesday.

“Between me and AD, we hold each other to a standard that no one else can hold us to,” James told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols on the postgame broadcast. “He challenges me every night; I challenge him every night. It doesn’t matter if the ball is going in, we have to do things that help our team win on the defensive end and offensive end, and he did that tonight. He was spectacular.”

James finally came alive midway through the third quarter, scoring or assisting on 12 straight Lakers points, including a pair of three-pointers, that swung a two-point deficit into a six-point lead. They never trailed again. Miami battled back to tie the game at 83-83 with 6:27 remaining in the fourth quarter, but James responded with another seven straight points for the Lakers. The Heat got no closer than 90-88.

James finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, drawing within one win of his fourth NBA championship with a third different franchise. A potential close-out Game 5 is scheduled for Friday night.

“We understand what’s at stake,” added James. “The job is not done.”

Davis added 22 points, nine rebounds and four assists, but did his best work opposite Heat star Jimmy Butler, who dismantled the Lakers with a 40-point triple-double to draw the series to 2-1. Butler came within an assist of his second career playoff triple-double, but his 22 points on 17 shots were a far cry from the efficiency he generated on Sunday. No longer in foul trouble, Davis was a dominant force on the interior once again. The Heat scored 32 points in the paint on 30 shots after scoring 52 on 34 in Game 3.

