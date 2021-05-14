LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder might play against Pacers

Lakers forwards LeBron James and Anthony Davis talk during a break in the action against the Clippers at Staples Center. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

There is a chance that LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder are in the lineup when the Lakers play the Pacers on Saturday in Indianapolis.

James, who has been out the last six games because of a sore right ankle, practiced Friday morning before the team's flight to Indianapolis and will be listed as “questionable,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said.

“We want to see how he feels in response to today’s work, like always,” he said. “But there’s a chance that he plays if things go well.”

James missed 20 games after he first suffered the high ankle sprain on March 20 when Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill collided into the leg of the Lakers’ All-Star.

James came back to play in two games, losses to Sacramento and Toronto, before being sidelined after the game against the Raptors because of “the sharp pain” he was feeling in the ankle.

James saw an ankle specialist to aid in his recovery and has had several practices that left his teammates impressed.

The Lakers also dropped to seventh place in the Western Conference, now half a game behind the Portland Trail Blazers, making the NBA’s play-in tournament a possibility for Los Angeles. The Lakers would play the Golden State Warriors next week at Staples Center unless they can climb into the fifth or sixth seed.

Still, James said after the Toronto game, his health and that of his teammates are paramount.

“It doesn’t matter at the end of the day if I’m not 100% or close to 100%,” James said. “It don’t matter where we land. That’s my mindset.”

Davis said on Friday’s videoconference that he feels “fine” after sitting out the Houston Rockets game Wednesday night followingtightness in his groin during the New York Knicks game Tuesday.

Vogel said Davis didn’t not practice and would be listed as “probable” for the game against the Pacers.

“I feel fine, I feel great,” Davis said. “Went through some things during practice, not everything, but got some work going on, got some work in on the side.”

Vogel said that Schroder has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols and that the point guard’s status will be made before the Pacers game.

Schroder went into the protocols May 3, before the Lakers played Toronto that night, and was to be out 10-14 days.

It was the second time this season that Schroder has been out because of COVID-19 issues, the other for contact tracing that caused him to miss four games in February.

“He did not practice today,” Vogel said. “He done some, like Anthony, one-on-0 workouts with the coach and we’ll make a decision tomorrow as to his availability for the game.”

With two regular-season games left — at New Orleans on Sunday is the finale — Vogel was asked how significant it is for the Lakers to be whole again if James, Davis and Schroder play this weekend as they head toward the playoffs.

“Well, anytime you’ve had guys that have been out for extended absences and they’re returning to play, it’s always going to be a little bit imperfect,” Vogel said. “So, the more minutes you can get those guys the better off it’s going to be for us, in terms of the readjustment period. So, if we’re able to do that, that would be great. I don’t know if that’s going to be possible.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

