LeBron James, Anthony Davis achieve statistical milestone versus Kings

Three games into the 2023-24 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are 1-2 after an overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. They have several issues to sort out, including defensive rebounding, defending the 3-point shot and making sure they don’t play from behind for long stretches.

In addition, the Lakers have had issues consistently hitting 3-pointers themselves. On Sunday, they shot just 33.3% from downtown, and their starting backcourt of D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves combined to go 2-of-13 from that distance, which is frigid enough to thicken the melting ice sheets in the Arctic.

On the other hand, their dynamic duo has been playing well.

LeBron James scored 27 points and also had 15 rebounds and eight assists, while Anthony Davis put up 30 points, 16 rebounds and three blocked shots. This made them the first Lakers duo to have 25 points and 15 rebounds apiece in a game since Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant did so back in 2002.

Ironically, the last time O’Neal and Bryant did it, Los Angeles’ opponent was also the Kings.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James are the 1st Lakers duo to each have 25 points and 15 rebounds in a game since Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant on Christmas Day in 2002 vs the Kings. The last duo to do this for any team was Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan in 2014. — Matt Williams (@StatsWilliams) October 30, 2023

If Los Angeles finds a way to get others to come along for the ride, especially its starting backcourt, it should find a way to get into a groove over the next few weeks.

