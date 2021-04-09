LeBron James alludes to Anthony Davis return: ‘A thunderstorm is coming’

The Los Angeles Lakers have only three games left on their current Eastern Conference road trip after last night’s close loss to the Miami Heat. But the current state of the Lakers, of course, is not where everyone expects them to be when the playoffs arrive. And LeBron James is already alluding to major change on the horizon for the Lakers.

While the Lakers have not given any type of timetable for the return of LeBron or Anthony Davis, James seemed to allude to a Davis return on Instagram on Thursday afternoon just before their game against Miami. “A thunderstorm is coming,” James said while sharing a photo with him and Davis.

LeBron has been with the team on the current road trip, so he has had a closer look at Davis’ rehabilitation than most. Davis has been out since February 17 with a calf and Achilles strain, something that the Lakers have rightfully been taking a cautious approach with.

