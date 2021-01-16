LeBron James on age: ‘I can’t go to 46 and I don’t think my wife would like that’

Through the first 14 games of the 2020-21 NBA season, LeBron James has reminded everyone that he is timeless. At age 36, LeBron is putting up per minute numbers commensurate with the rest of his career, playing fewer minutes than ever and leading the Lakers to an NBA-best 11-3 record while not missing a game.

James age was yet another marvel last night as James threw down an epic putback slam dunk in the third quarter of yesterday’s dominant home victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. That he can still do all of that at 36 was on everyone’s mind and after the game, the question came up about whether he likes playing fewer minutes so he can play longer, which is something he says he isn’t thinking about. And even if he were trying to play into his mid-40s, his wife Savannah probably wouldn’t support it.

James is stunning basketball audiences still at age 36 and his game seems to be getting even better, with his 3-point shot being as efficient as ever on a career-high 6.4 attempts per game.

