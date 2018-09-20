LeBron James Admits He’s Not Even the Best Shooter In His Own Family

LeBron James is good at everything that there is to be good at in the game of basketball. Still, as he enters his 16th season as an NBA player, it can be easy to forget that things aren’t always so simple for the best player on Earth. That’s something he reminded his fans of when he posted a video of his son Bryce Maximus James showing off his shooting skills. James then identified his son as the best shooter in the James’ household, despite the fact that James is a surefire Hall of Famer.

The video in question features Bryce hitting a variety of deep shots with a rapid-fire release that may remind basketball fans of James’ rival Steph Curry. The video has been viewed over a million times on Twitter since it was posted on Tuesday.

To casual fans, the idea of James suggesting his 11-year-old son can outshoot him may seem insane but while the three-time NBA champion has no real weaknesses on the court, he’s not a naturally gifted shooter in the way that other players are. Due to his size and athleticism, LeBron didn’t start developing his outside shot until later in his career, when chose to spend less time getting banged up shooting layups and driving into the pain. But, his 11-year-old son Bryce already appears to have a natural gift for shooting that his dad doesn’t.

LeBron is notoriously supportive of his kids in all the things that they choose to do. So should we take LeBron seriously when he says that his son is better? Yes and no. What he is really doing is accurately pointing out is that a regular player can work on their shooting over time and get better, but that sixth sense that Bryce seems to have for perimeter shots just can’t be taught. Regardless of the post, it’s cool to see Bryce get some shine. Usually, all the attention is on his older brother Bronny who’s been making a name for himself a member of the North Coast Blue Chip youth team.

