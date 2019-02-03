LeBron James addresses Kyrie Irving's apology call

LeBron James addressed a recent phone conversation with former Cleveland Cavaliers team-mate Kyrie Irving, revealing the two are "in a good place".

Irving left the Cavaliers for the Boston Celtics ahead of the 2017-18 season but has this term been vocal in his frustration with the team's young core. The team sit fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 33-19 record.

The point guard revealed last month he apologised to James for his lack of understanding about the challenges his former team-mate faced when leading the Cavs' championship run in 2016.

"We talked and it was a great conversation," James told The Athletic of Irving's call, though he refused to reveal any specific details.

However, he added: "He told y'all what he said. Me and Kyrie are in a good place right now. I love the man that he's becoming, I love the challenges he's accepted and I always wish the best for him."

Irving could enter free agency at the end of the season and before Friday's meeting with the New York Knicks – one franchise reportedly targeting his signature – made comments that were at odds with his preseason expression of commitment to the Boston.

The 26-year-old addressed the issue after the game too, branding the speculation "a bunch of nonsense" and insisting his sole focus was on leading the Celtics to the championship.

Los Angeles Lakers star James was impressed with how Irving handled the incessant rumours about his future.

"His post interview was great as well," James said. "Just a lot of things that's going on in our league right now, and the one thing you want to focus on is getting that team to place where he wanted it to be, and that's competing for a championship."