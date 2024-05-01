LeBron James addresses his future after Lakers series loss

LOS ANGELES - Where is LeBron James going?

That's the question that is (once again) surrounding Laker Nation and NBA as the sport's all-time leading scorer mulls his future in the offseason… again.

The offseason rumor mill surrounding "King James" began the second when the Lakers were bounced in Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs by the defending champions Denver Nuggets on Monday night. Minutes after the Lakers' season ended, The Athletic's Jovan Buha, Shams Charania and Sam Amick dropped a bombshell report detailing what allegedly went wrong for the Purple and Gold in the 2023-2024 season and launched speculation on what's next for the 4-time MVP.

On Tuesday, James took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to give his answer, non-answer to the rumors surrounding him.

"I’ve seen, heard a lot of reports about my future. I said it last night and I’ll say it again. I do not know yet as I’m only thinking about spending time with my family & friends! When I know after speaking with the fam, my counsel, as well as my representation about it then you guys will know," James wrote, in-part, on a series of social media posts.

I’ve seen, heard a lot of reports about my future. I said it last night and I’ll say it again. I do not know yet as I’m only thinking about spending time with my family & friends! When I know after speaking with the fam, my counsel as — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 1, 2024

well as my representation about it then you guys will know. Until then 🤫. Love 👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 1, 2024

Does James' vague response sound familiar to Laker Nation? It might, considering he issued a cryptic comment hinting retirement after the Lakers were swept by the Nuggets in May 2023.

"We'll see what happens going forward," James said back in May 2023. "I got a lot to think about, to be honest."

"Just for me personally, going forward with the game of basketball, I got a lot to think about," James added in the May 2023 postgame press conference.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LeBron retiring? Future for NBA star unclear after Lakers loss [May 2023]