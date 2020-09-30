LeBron James' abrupt exit from the Heat infuriated Pat Riley and sent the team down a risky path back to championship contention

LeBron James' decision to leave the Miami Heat in free agency in 2014 made Heat president Pat Riley "absolutely livid."

Riley tried to convince James to stay and said he pictured James and the Heat winning five or six championships.

The Heat tried to re-tool but lost Dwyane Wade in free agency, Chris Bosh to blood clots, missed on stars in free agency, and signed role players to big contracts.

Through smart drafting, player development, and a cultural appeal that attracted Jimmy Butler, the Heat rebuilt on the fly and are back in the Finals, playing against James.

Pat Riley once envisioned that LeBron James would still be competing for championships with the Miami Heat at this point.

Instead, James' exit from the team forced the Heat into a strange, winding rebuild over the last six years. Now, they are back in the Finals, squaring off against the player who forced Riley into a rebuild that almost went off the rails.

When James left the Heat in free agency in 2014, stunning the NBA world by returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the move stung Riley.

"I had two to three days of tremendous anger. I was absolutely livid, which I expressed to myself and my closest friends," Riley said in Ian Thomsen's book "The Soul of Basketball: The Epic Showdown between LeBron, Kobe, Doc and Dirk that Saved the NBA" (via ESPN's Jackie MacMullan).

Riley added: "My beautiful plan all of a sudden came crashing down. That team in ten years could have won five or six championships."

A doomed meeting leaves Riley bitter

During the 2014 free agency period, Riley met with James, his agent Rich Paul, and close friend Randy Mims in Las Vegas. Riley told ESPN's Wright Thompson in 2017 that he knew the meeting wasn't "sincere" when James' friend and business partner Maverick Carter didn't attend.

Riley told Thompson that James seemed distracted throughout the meeting, looking at a TV in the hotel room playing the World Cup. Riley reportedly asked if they would mute the TV.

According to Thompson, Riley left the meeting worried about being able to retain James. Shortly thereafter, he received a call from Paul, who put James on the line. James began by thanking Riley for their four years together, indicating he was leaving.

"I was silent," Riley said. "I didn't say anything. My mind began to just go. And it was over. I was very angry when LeBron left. It was personal for me. It just was."

Riley referenced Cavs owner Dan Gilbert's infamous 2010 letter scolding James for leaving Cleveland, saying he almost did something similar.

"I had a very good friend who talked me off the ledge and kept me from going out there and saying something like Dan Gilbert. I'm glad I didn't do it."

The Heat did still have Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. In September, ESPN's Zach Lowe reported that during the 2014-15 season, Riley was "determined" to "chase" James, who had formed a new super-team in Cleveland.

The Heat's retooling goes awry

The Heat missed the playoffs in 2014-15. They made a big mid-season trade for Goran Dragic, but Bosh missed the end of the season with blood clots.

With Wade, Bosh, Dragic, Luol Deng, and a rejuvenated Hassan Whiteside, the Heat looked like a playoff threat going into 2015-16. However, Bosh was again forced to miss the second half of the season with more blood clots, and the Heat lost to the Toronto Raptors in seven games in the second round.

The following summer, Wade left in free agency over a contract disagreement with the Heat. Bosh's career was essentially over, and the Heat were forced into a strange pivot.

Over the following seasons, the Heat kept chasing stars and coming up short, with players like Kevin Durant and Gordon Hayward taking meetings with them in free agency, but choosing other teams.

While the Heat compiled scrappy, lovable teams and had successful reclamation in projects in players like Whiteside, James Johnson, and Dion Waiters, they were stuck in a tough in-between: not good enough to be true playoff threats, nor bad enough to acquire high lottery picks.

Worse, when the Heat struck out on the top free agents, they doubled down on their guys. Head-scratching contracts included:

4 years, $50 million for Tyler Johnson

4 years, $52 million for Dion Waiters

4 years, $60 million for James Johnson

4 years, $50 million for Kelly Olynyk

As Lowe reported, other teams soon asked what the Heat were doing and how they'd get out of their own mess.

