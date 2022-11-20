LeBron James: Get Aaron Rodgers help – a veiled shot at Lakers?

On Thursday, the struggling Green Bay Packers took on the Tennessee Titans on “Thursday Night Football” with the Titans winning 27-17.

The Packers are now 4-7, and the common theme has been the fact that their future Hall of Fame quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, has little help, especially at the wide receiver position.

During the contest, Amazon Prime offered an alternate stream that featured the cast of “The Shop,” which, of course, includes Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

At one point, James, a former high school football star, said Green Bay must do whatever it can to put a winning team around Rodgers. Some felt he was taking a veiled shot at the Lakers’ front office for not doing the same with him.

LeBron "If you have a transcendent franchise player like Aaron Rodgers why won't you surround that when you got the picks to maximize what you do" Paul Rivera "Are we still talking football or are we talking basketball"

Although L.A. has won its last two games, its 4-10 record is the fourth-worst in the NBA. Many Lakers fans have grown impatient and want executive Rob Pelinka to make a trade, any trade, right away, but it has been reported more than once that the team wants to be patient and let things develop a bit before making any sort of deal.

