LeBron James with a 2-pointer vs the Phoenix Suns
LOS ANGELES (AP) Los Angeles Lakers starting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has a mildly bruised left knee, and his availability is uncertain for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series against Phoenix. An MRI exam of Caldwell-Pope's knee revealed no structural damage, the Lakers announced Friday. Caldwell-Pope was injured in the third quarter of the Lakers' 109-95 victory over the Suns on Thursday night.
This will be an epic UEFA Champions League final on Saturday in Porto.
Follow live coverage as Manchester City meet Chelsea in an all-English Champions League final in Porto
Top plays from Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns, 05/27/2021
Jae Crowder and LeBron James have run into each other numerous times in the playoffs, and James has won every meeting.
The second all-English Champions League final in three years takes place in Porto
Hosts this week, the Sun Devils are ready to defend home turf at Grayhawk Golf Club.
BEIRUT (Reuters) -Syrian President Bashar al-Assad won a fourth term in office with 95.1% of the votes in an election that will extend his rule over a country ruined by war but which opponents and the West say was marked by fraud. Assad's government says the election on Wednesday shows Syria is functioning normally despite the decade-old conflict, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people and driven 11 million people - about half the population - from their homes. Head of parliament Hammouda Sabbagh announced the results at a news conference on Thursday, saying voter turnout was around 78%, with more than 14 million Syrians taking part.
LOS ANGELES (AP) The Los Angeles Lakers will stay home at Staples Center through at least 2041 after signing a long-term lease extension. The Lakers and their downtown arena announced the deal Thursday.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis lead the 7-seed Lakers over the 2-seed Suns to take a 2-1 series lead, the Blazers drop a game to the Nuggets in Portland and the brooms are out in Miami as the Bucks are one game away from sweeping the Heat. Plus, Sixers forward Tobias Harris expresses shame in the Philly fan who dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook...but Jared isn’t shocked, and he explains why.
Montoya, a two-time Indianapolis 500 champion who will make his return to the race on Sunday for the first time since 2017, will pilot the third Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet to team up with full-time drivers Pato O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist. The 45-year-old Montoya, no stranger to McLaren Racing as he raced for the team in Formula One in 2005 and 2006, has loads of experience, is intensely competitive and comfortable offering feedback that O'Ward and Rosenqvist were unable to articulate.
Luka Doncic is entering the consciousness of certainties we’ll expect in postseasons to come, following yet another demolition of the favored Los Angeles Clippers.
After being moving back a week due to coronavirus concerns, the French Open is on the horizon. Following disruption last year, Roland Garros is in its more traditional place in the tennis calendar and the world's best are starting to arrive in Paris. Once again, all eyes will be on Rafael Nadal as he bids to win an astonishing 14th French Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam. World No 1 Novak Djokovic will be the biggest threat to Nadal's chances and will aiming to avenge his comprehensive defeat to the Spaniard in the 2020 final. Roger Federer will be in action in Paris, his first major tournament appearance since losing to Djokovic at the Australian Open in January last year. While Nadal is the clear favourite in the men's draw, the women's draw is wide open. Defending champion Iga Swiatek has the likes of 2019 winner Ashleigh Barty, world No 2 Naomi Osaka and Aryna Sabalenka all targeting victory. And you can never discount Serena Williams, who is continuing her bid for a record-equalling 24th major title. Meanwhile, new to Roland Garros is the introduction of a night session match on Philippe-Chatrier, echoing the US Open and Australian Open. When is the French Open draw? The draw for the tournament takes place at 5pm on Thursday, May 27 with a statue for 13-time champion Nadal set to be unveiled. When does the French Open start? In contrast to the other majors, the French Open begins on a Sunday and this year's event gets underway on May 30. Will Andy Murray be playing in Paris? No. Unfortunately for the three-time Grand Slam winner will not be competing in Paris. Muray has been struggling with a groin injury since March and is now putting his efforts towards Wimbledon, next starts next month. The former world No 1 also missed the Australian Open in February after contracting coronavirus. Which other big names are missing? Two former champions, Simona Halep and Stan Wawrinka, have pulled out due to injury. British player Kyle Edmund has been struggling with injury all year and will also be absent after surgery on his left knee in April. Canadian world No 14 Denis Shapovalov has a shoulder injury and withdrew at the weekend after losing to Casper Ruud at the Geneva Open. Where to watch the French Open 2021 on TV ITV have exclusive free-to-air live coverage of the French Open from Sunday, May 30. Presenter John Inverdale leads the broadcasting team including British Fed Cup captain Anne Keothavong, 2013 Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli, four-time Grand Slam winner Jim Courier, Andy Murray's former coach Mark Petchey, Fabrice Santoro and former British ladies number one Samantha Smith. Nick Mullins and Jonathan Overend will be in the commentary box, with Celina Hinchcliffe the on-site reporter.
Just days after winning the LFA title, Gregory Rodrigues has gotten the UFC call.
With Nate Landwehr off UFC Fight Night 189, a promotional newcomer steps in to fight "Mr. Finland."
The good thing about cardboard cutouts: At least you don't have to worry about them spitting on a player, or dumping a box of popcorn on his head, or breaking into a brawl that leaves a toddler in tears. As fans begin filling the stands again, we find ourselves longing for all those empty seats that marked the grimmest days of the pandemic. Emerging from a year of death and misery, we should be celebrating the return of fans to ballparks, stadiums and arenas that seemed so cold and barren when the only cheers were being piped in.
Evan Fournier (Boston Celtics) with a 3-pointer vs the Brooklyn Nets, 05/25/2021
With his third victory of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season, John Hunter Nemechek reaffirmed Kyle Busch Motorsports‘ mastery of 1.5-mile intermediate tracks Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway. RELATED: Official results | Charlotte weekend schedule Nemechek held off Sunoco rookie Carson Hocevar over a closing 10-lap green-flag run after a violent crash at […]
Pulisic has proven himself as starter and sub with an assist versus Atleti and a goal and assist over two legs versus Real Madrid, only one of those a start
Jimmy Smith is making the jump from analyst to play-by-play voice – but it won't be in MMA.