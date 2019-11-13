LeBron holds up Davis as an example for Lakers to follow

LeBron James held up the "grit" Anthony Davis is showing by playing through injuries as an example for every member of the Los Angeles Lakers to follow.

Davis had strapping on his right shoulder prior to the start of a 123-115 win over the Phoenix Suns and had tape on his ribs by the end of the match at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Tuesday.

The six-time NBA All-Star played on after a blow to the ribs in the first quarter, before heading to the locker room to get taped up ahead of the final period.

X-rays taken after the game came back negative and Davis will be evaluated again ahead of Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors.

"He wants to play. He wants to play, and we just have to pick it up," James said of Davis, who has been playing through a shoulder issue.

"For him, when he's showing that grit when he's playing with injuries, there's no reason for any of us not to be out there as well. He's been showing everything."

Davis returned to the game with eight minutes, 41 seconds remaining and finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds as the Lakers bounced back from a 113-104 defeat to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

"I took a shot – not sure on what play or when it was – and I just wanted to get it taped up, wrapped up," said Davis.

"It was kinda bothering me a little bit so I just got it taped up, wrapped up to keep it secure or whatever. I just decided to get back on the floor as soon as possible.

"I just want to play. Like I said, it's tough for me to lead from the sideline.

"The more I can be on the floor to help this team win, that's what I try to do. I know what our goal is, I know what we're trying to do. So the more I can try to stay on the floor, the more steps we move toward our goal."

Asked if he will be able to play against the Warriors, Davis added: "We'll see how the shoulder and the ribs feel tomorrow when I get up and we'll go from there."