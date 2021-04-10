Breaking News:

Joe Musgrove mows down Rangers to capture first no-hitter in Padres history

LeBron hints at his, Davis’ return soon, says expect ‘thunderstorm’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kurt Helin
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Anthony Davis has been out 24 games for the Lakers with a calf strain and Achilles tenderness that Los Angeles is rightfully very cautious about. LeBron James also has missed the last 10 of those games with a high ankle sprain.

The Lakers reserves have gone 4-6 without both stars and kept the team’s head above water — they sit as the five seed as of this writing — but Los Angeles’ schedule gets tougher in the coming weeks, and a red-hot Luka Doncic and Dallas is closing in on them.

When will LeBron and Davis return? LeBron hinted on Instagram it’s coming soon — and to expect a “thunderstorm” when it happens.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames)

The buzz around the league is that Davis may return next week, and LeBron is a week or two after that, but nobody really knows with soft tissue injuries such as these. Los Angeles can’t have the injuries linger into the postseason — this is a top-heavy roster where the Lakers need a fully functioning LeBron and Davis to have a shot. Los Angeles needs to be cautious.

That said, the Lakers absolutely could use their stars back to avoid falling any further back than sixth in the West.

Even with LeBron and AD on the court it is difficult to picture a “thunderstorm” — the Lakers have one of the toughest remaining schedules in the NBA (while the Mavericks, Clippers, and Jazz have relatively soft schedules from here on out). The Lakers are not going to get their stars back and simply flip a switch; it will be more challenging than that.

The final weeks of the NBA season in the West could be fascinating as teams at the top jockey to avoid the Lakers in the first round and try to get on the Suns’ side of the bracket — Phoenix, despite its second-in-the-NBA record, does not strike fear into opponents heading into the playoffs the way more tested teams do.

Check out more on the Lakers

Three things to know: This is the Paul George the Clippers need in the playoffs Marc Gasol clarifies after frustration: I’m ‘fully committed’... Fred Van Vleet, DeAndre’ Bembry, Talen Horton-Tucker suspended for OG Anunoby,...

LeBron hints at his, Davis’ return soon, says expect ‘thunderstorm’ originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • LeBron James alludes to Anthony Davis return: ‘A thunderstorm is coming’

    The Los Angeles Lakers star shared a post on Thursday with a picture of him and Anthony Davis.

  • Lakers, missing two more players, fall short against the Heat

    Kyle Kuzma and Talen Horton-Tucker joined LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the sideline, but the Lakers nearly upset the Miami Heat on Thursday night.

  • Daniel Gafford could return from ankle injury during Wizards' West Coast trip

    Head coach Scott Brooks hinted at Daniel Gafford returning sometime over the next four games.

  • Scott Brooks is thrilled for Wizards to begin allowing fans at home games

    The Wizards are expected to have fans at their next home game for the first time in over 13 months. Scott Brooks can't wait.

  • Van Vleet, Bembry, Horton-Tucker suspended for fighting

    Toronto Raptors guards DeAndre’ Bembry and Fred Van Vleet and Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker were suspended one game without pay Thursday for leaving their benches during a fight. Bembry will serve his suspension in Toronto’s game against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night in Tampa, Florida. Horton-Tucker will miss the Lakers’ game at Miami on Thursday night.

  • It’s a great time to join the Phoenix Suns bandwagon

    The Suns are now the No. 2 seed in the West, a top-10 offense and defense that now demands the attention of their Western Conference foes, who are approaching them with a level of scrutiny and attention that they haven’t experienced before.

  • Fred VanVleet, DeAndre' Bembry suspended for leaving bench in Raptors-Lakers scuffle

    The NBA has suspended Toronto's Fred VanVleet and DeAndre' Bembry one game each for leaving the bench during Tuesday's scuffle with the Lakers.

  • Jesper Boqvist with a Goal vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

    Jesper Boqvist (New Jersey Devils) with a Goal vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 04/09/2021

  • Clippers’ Beverley out 3-4 weeks following surgery on fractured hand

    The Clippers are piling up the injuries.

  • Celtics vs. Timberwolves highlights: Jayson Tatum drops 53 in win

    The Celtics came from 17 down to beat the Timberwolves in overtime. Jayson Tatum was the star of the game and posted 53 points.

  • Pfizer asks FDA to OK its vaccine for kids ages 12-15; Coney Island’s famed amusement parks reopen: Latest COVID-19 updates

    Nashville will no longer require face masks to be worn in outdoor settings. Coney Island’s famed amusement parks reopen. Latest COVID news.

  • 2021 NBA Mock Draft: Celtics take Auburn star in ESPN's new projections

    The Celtics are focused on building momentum in the second half of the regular season and securing a spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs, but it's not too early for the front office to begin thinking about the 2021 NBA Draft.

  • Taijuan Walker's velocity increase could be Mets game changer

    When Mets right-hander Taijuan Walker came out of the gate on Thursday with his fastball reaching as high as 97 mph, eyebrows were raised.

  • Should Social-Media Companies Be Considered ‘Common Carriers’?

    Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s concurrence in Joseph Biden v. Knight First Amendment at Columbia University recommends regulating social-media platforms as if they were common carriers or public accommodations, so that their First Amendment rights to exclude speech would be curtailed. While the U.S. does have a history of employing such regulations, the wisdom of those precedents and the extent to which they are appropriate for social-media companies is less certain. Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act is the current controlling federal law. It provides broad immunity for information service providers against being held liable for the content of third-party speech on their platforms and for the removal or minimizing of that content. Individuals on both sides of the political spectrum are unhappy with Section 230’s often imperfect content-moderation results. Many on the left want more content taken down that they view as harmful, while many on the right claim that too much of their content is removed for politically biased reasons. But even if current congressional efforts to repeal Section 230 are successful, online platforms would still have their First Amendment rights intact to remove speech they didn’t want to carry. That’s precisely why Thomas takes aim at lessening Facebook, Twitter, and similar platforms’ claims to such protections. In his concurrence, Justice Thomas lays out how to regulate social-media platforms as common carriers or public accommodations in order to restrict the platforms’ rights of exclusion. The new regime would be something akin to digital forced access; social-media companies’ First Amendment right to regulate or remove speech on their private platforms would be eliminated or curtailed. From a legal perspective, however, the precedents for imposing speech restrictions on private entities may not easily translate to the way that social-media companies operate, or the markets that they serve. In Pruneyard Shopping Center v. Robins, the Supreme Court held that a shopping mall could be forced to allow distribution of leaflets and gathering of signatures within the building. The case does suggest some parallels for preventing social-media platforms from restricting speech. But defenders of private property correctly dislike this ruling and those on the right could easily object, on similar bedrock property-rights arguments, to private platforms being forced to host speech against their will. Turner Broadcasting, Inc. v. FCC is precedent for common-carrier status triggering obligations to carry speech. That was in the form of obligating cable companies to carry local broadcast stations and, interestingly, Justice Thomas would go on to join the dissent when the questions were revisited in 1997. But unlike cable franchises, social-media platforms have made no secret of reserving their right to deny service to any user under their terms of service. After all, if Twitter and Facebook cannot exercise “editorial” discretion over the posts on their platforms, how will they ever attract advertisers, who understandably don’t want their brand popping up next to God knows what? Exclusion is central to their business model, which is an important distinction from former common carriers. On the flip side, in Miami Herald v. Tornillo, the Supreme Court ruled against compelled speech, holding that the newspaper could not be forced to publish replies to criticism of candidates (regardless of its local market share). Similarly, in Hurley v. Irish-American Gay, Lesbian, & Bisexual Group of Boston, Inc., the Court protected parade organizers’ right to exclude participants. These last two examples seem to align more with the speech and curation aspects that are fundamental to social-media platforms. To justify government regulation, Thomas mistakenly claims that there is insufficient competition in the social-media space. He writes, “That these companies have no comparable competitors highlights that the industries may have substantial barriers to entry.” In reality, these platforms are constantly having to compete with new market entries. Examples include Snapchat, Clubhouse, TikTok, and many more. The next generation of social media, much of which has yet to be invented, will likely be decentralized and even less akin to entities that have been regulated as common carriers in the past. Beyond comparable social-media-platform alternatives to Twitter and Facebook (both of which have banned former President Trump) there still exists television, radio, and the rest of the Internet. The practical reality of forcing social-media companies to carry speech to which they object might not be the panacea that conservative critics imagine. Much of what is culled from these platforms is spam, extreme hate speech, and disturbing (but constitutionally protected) content. An Internet with no moderation would quickly become a place that very few people would want to visit. Facebook would more aptly be called “Pornbook” in short time. While there are legitimate frustrations and complaints about content moderation online, Thomas’s heavy-handed regulatory prescription is not the answer. The unintended consequences of common-carrier regulation warn against the idea, and the marketplace is already at work decentralizing control. Most fundamentally, despite the opinion of one Supreme Court justice, case law does not suggest that laws restricting the First Amendment rights of social-media platforms would survive judicial review.

  • 3 observations: Zion Williamson, Pelicans knock off listless Sixers

    Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans knocked off the Philadelphia 76ers at home on Friday.

  • Marcus Smart passes Larry Bird on Celtics' all-time 3-pointers made list

    Marcus Smart made Celtics history on Friday night when he drained the 650th 3-point shot of his NBA career. He passed Larry Bird for the fourth-most 3-point makes in team history.

  • George Hill discusses relationship with Danny Green, hopes for Sixers

    New Philadelphia 76ers guard George Hill discusses his relationship with Danny Green and his hopes for the team.

  • Demetrious Johnson lost fair and square, but grounded knees are still bad for MMA | Opinion

    What's so good about being able to knee a downed opponent who can't defend himself?

  • LeBron James among athletes paying respects to DMX after news of rapper's death

    Athletes reacted to news of the icon and legend's death on Friday.

  • Watch: Bernd Wiesberger has eagle putt at 15th ... and putts ball into the water

    Bernd Wiesberger had an eagle putt at the par-5 15th Thursday at the Masters and putted his ball into the water.