LeBron hilariously responds to Draymond's podcast appearance call-out originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

As the NBA podcasting world continues to grow, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James responded to Warriors forward Draymond Green’s comments about not appearing on his podcast.

After Green voiced his frustrations about his good friend not appearing on his "The Draymond Green Show" podcast, James responded on an Instagram post, playfully committing to appear on the show.

“He knows I’m going to do his pod,” James commented.

LeBron responds to Draymond’s comments about never appearing on his podcast 😂 pic.twitter.com/tFC2J5CFAm — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 21, 2024

Green's public comments came after the announcement of James starting a new podcast with his friend and former NBA guard JJ Redick, “Mind the Game,” before appearing on his own eponymous show.

“I'm a little upset LeBron is going on a podcast and he still hasn't been on The Draymond Green Show,” Green said. “But when it's your own thing you kinda can't say anything.”

The first episode of the “Mind the Game” podcast was a big hit, racking up over 1.4 million YouTube views, with James and Redick discussing who has been the most influential player in the modern NBA, among other topics.

It would appear that the back-and-forth is just playful banter between buddies as Green and James are good friends, even if their current teams are rivals battling for playoff positioning as the season reaches its conclusion.

With a Warriors vs. Lakers matchup at Crypto.com Area looming on April 9, it is possible that the two could link up on a podcast episode at last.

