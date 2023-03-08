Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies

LeBron James isn’t adding a championship ring to his collection this season, but this may make up for it.

High-end jeweler Eliantte gifted LeBron with a chain and pendant commemorating his becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. And it is impressive.

The pendant has a massive lion’s head wearing a crown, and Lebron’s numbers (23 and 6) and teams (Cavaliers, Heat, Lakers) are all displayed. On the back it tells the story of his 20-year NBA journey.

It’s an impressive piece of jewelry, even if it’s not what LeBron most wants.

LeBron, at 38,450 career points, will not be adding to that total for a few weeks as he is out with a foot tendon injury.

Here is more on the Lakers

LeBron gifted gold, diamond-encrusted scoring title chain from Eliantte originally appeared on NBCSports.com