LeBron after Game 6 of 2016 NBA Finals: Warriors are 'f***** up' mentally originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

LeBron James and the Cavs had a good time after they beat the Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals, as evidence by the Ultimate Warriors t-shirt he wore when they returned to Cleveland and the famous tombstone cookies at the Halloween party.

Now, we're learning that they were pretty confident after they won Game 6 of that series.

"Hey, by the way, they f***** up mentally and physically," LeBron said in a video posted by ESPN on Wednesday. "I'm telling you. They f***** up."

The comments came in the locker room after the Cavs beat the Warriors 115-101 to even the series 3-3. In that game, LeBron scored 41 points, dished out 11 assists and grabbed eight rebounds.

In Game 4, LeBron induced Draymond Green into a flagrant foul that got Green suspended for Game 5. With Green watching in the Oakland Coliseum next door, the Cavs took Game 5 112-97.

In Game 6 back in Cleveland, Steph Curry was called for his sixth foul and lost his cool. He was so mad at the refs that he threw his mouthpiece and hit one of the sons of a Cavs minority owner with it.

The Cavs would then win Game 7 in Oakland, though it was a nailbiter that came down to the final few minutes.

LeBron, though, thought it was a sure thing after Game 6. This is how he ended the gathering in the locker room.

"Automatic on three. One, two, three, automatic."