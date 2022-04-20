  • Oops!
LeBron, Dwyane Wade respond to claim that Kyrie, Durant are more skilled players

Nick Schwartz
·1 min read
LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are two of the best players in modern NBA history, but neither superstar had a problem with Tracy McGrady and Shannon Sharpe ranking two current Nets stars above them in terms of skill level on the basketball court.

In a conversation ranking the most skilled duos in NBA history, McGrady argued Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are the most skilled teammates of all time, surpassing the James-Wade duo, and even Bulls icons Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

Shannon Sharpe: “KD, Kyrie. Are they the most skilled pair of teammates that we’ve ever seen?”

Tracy McGrady: “Without a doubt. Without a shadow of a doubt. I haven’t seen a pair, a duo that skilled [since]…. Mike and Pip?

…. Even if you look at what LeBron and D-Wade was, skill-wise, they’re still not touching them two boys.”

Wade and James? They’re fully on board with McGrady’s take.

