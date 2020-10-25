What LeBron, Durant and Stephen A. tweeted after Washington's win vs. Dallas

What LeBron & Stephen A. tweeted about Washington's win vs. Dallas originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington rookie running back Antonio Gibson exploded into the endzone for six points in masterful fashion. Then, the quality of his celebration matched the score.

Gibson rubbed his hands and threw some imaginary chalk into the air just like LeBron James does before his NBA contests. The newly crowned Lakers champion not only took notice of the tribute, but approved as well.

@AntonioGibson14 I see you throw the 🌪🌪🌪chalk up! Salute and great game!! 🙏🏾👑 https://t.co/byhyTbOhqq — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 25, 2020

Anytime you get some athletic recognition from The King, you know you're doing something right. Gibson ended up with 128 rushing yards on 20 carries to go with that all-important touchdown.

DMV native and fellow NBA superstar Kevin Durant also took to Twitter after Washington dismantled their divisional rivals.

The football team >>>>>>> the cow boys — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 25, 2020

Both on the scoreboard on Sunday and now in the NFC East standings, the Football Team is certainly greater than the Cowboys. Hopefully, Wizards point guard and Dallas Cowboys fan John Wall was too busy playing cards to watch his team falter.

Still, no postgame social media reaction beat Stephen A. Smith's, whose running feud with the Cowboys fan base reached another level after that loss.

"Did you see those Cowboys? Did you see that against a team that doesn't even have a name get spanked in the nation's capital?" Smith said.

To see turtleneck Stephen A. on the dance floor in real life would certainly be a treat. It's not too often that the pain and misery of Dallas fans come thanks to a buttoned-up performance from the Burgundy and Gold.