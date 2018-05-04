LeBron destroyed the Raptors so hard people started calling Toronto 'LeBronto'

How great was Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night? Well, some people wanted to rename a Canadian city after him.

It all started after the third quarter. The Cavs led the Raptors 98-87, and James had already put up 31 points. As ESPN went to break, play-by-play man Mark Jones told fans at home, “We’ll be back to ‘LeBronto’ for the fourth quarter after this.” Yeah, he referred to Toronto as “LeBronto.”

With that statement, a hashtag was born. At first, fans were a little hesitant to embrace the term.

Who ever said Lebronto needs to go jail asap — tshakazulu (@murd_ashy) May 4, 2018





Yall trynna make LeBronto a thing nahh ‍♂️‍♂️ — Late (@WMarpeZ) May 4, 2018





But after a while, it seemed everyone on Twitter grew to love it. The term “LeBronto” exploded, which shouldn’t come as a surprise. The Internet rarely cares for creativity or good taste.

A few minutes after Jones first uttered the statement, “LeBronto” became a trending topic on Twitter. Pretty much every tweet about the Cavs included the term.





Welcome to LEBRONTO #WhateverItTakes — KJ Hopkins (@khopkins23) May 4, 2018

This man LeBron literally owns the Raptors. Its his team. #LeBronto — sami (@lakerboiiiace) May 4, 2018





Wikipedia was prepared for that. They locked their Toronto page before someone could officially change the name on the site.

Damn they locked me out pic.twitter.com/QCHXJMkm30 — William Thomas (@TokenFatBoy) May 4, 2018





James continued his domination in the fourth quarter. The Cavaliers took Game 2 128-110. James finished with 43 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds.

Fans even wanted to see city landmarks changed:





And the Photoshop gods delivered:





What percentage of “LeBronto” tweets were sincere, and how many used the term ironically? That’s not for us to say.

There is one thing we can guarantee, though: Whether you like it or not, you’re going to hear the term “LeBronto” for the rest of the series.

LeBron James scored 43 points in a Game 2 win over the Raptors. (Photo by Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images)

