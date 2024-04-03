LeBron comments on the basketball future of Bronny James at USC

On Tuesday, a report surfaced by Hall of Fame sportswriter Dick Weiss that USC freshman Bronny James decided to enter the transfer portal after one season at USC.

However, Weiss has since retracted his initial report.

James’ future at USC came into question after head coach Andy Enfield left for the same position at SMU. Enfield had recruited James to join the team, resulting in the four-star prospect signing his national letter of intent on May 10, 2023.

After reporting that James would enter the transfer portal following the departure of Enfield on a now-deleted post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Weiss said that he could no longer confirm the story.

can't confirm Bronny James story guys. still think its an idea whose time has come. make sense if it happens. I love the kid, think he could be a star elsewhere. — Dick Weiss (@HoopsWeiss) April 3, 2024

Bronny hasn’t publicly commented on his future, though the 19-year-old still has the Trojans named in his bio on Instagram. However, his father, LeBron James, was asked about the report after leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.

“I don’t know where (the report) came from but at the end of the day, Bronny is his own man,” James said, via Spectrum SportsNet. “He has some tough decisions to make and when he is ready to make those decisions, he’ll let us all know. As his family, we’re going to support whatever he does.”

Bronny averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 36.6% shooting from the field in 25 games with the Trojans this season. He scored in double figures three times, including a career-high 15 points and three assists on Dec. 30.

