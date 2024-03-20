LeBron claims influential Steph had Mahomes-esque impact on NBA originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

LeBron James has witnessed first-hand Steph Curry's impact on the game of basketball.

And on the biggest stage, too.

James is all too familiar with Curry's game, having faced off against him and the Warriors in four consecutive NBA Finals series from 2015-2018 as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers and again in the Western Conference semifinals in 2023 with the Lakers.

On the first episode of his new podcast, "Mind the Game," James and co-host JJ Reddick discussed the ever-changing nature of the NBA and how teams no longer can rest starters with big leads in the fourth quarter due to the scoring barrage certain players are capable of and how no lead is safe anymore.

"You can't do that anymore. You know why? Because I believe in '08-'09 or whenever that little light-skinned f--ker came into the league that's in Golden State," James said. "He changed that whole narrative. He single-handily changed the 'no lead is safe.' It's like [Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes] right now."

James goes on to credit Curry and Hall-of-Fame point guard Allen Iverson for being the two most influential players throughout his 21-year career.

"When it comes to influence since I've been watching the game, the most influence on the game -- obviously we know what [Michael Jordan] did for the game -- Steph and Allen Iverson are the two biggest influential guys in our game since I've been watching and covering it," James explained.

"Allen Iverson and Steph, they were just so relatable and kids felt like they could be them. They were guys that were not always counted on, they were small in stature and they just defied the odds."

James and Curry share a mutual respect that dates back almost 16 years when the 20-time NBA All-Star famously attended Davidson's 72-67 win over NC State on Dec. 6, 2008, a game in which where Curry scored 44 points and left a lasting impression on James.

Now the two superstars continue to square off in the NBA and appear headed toward a play-in tournament clash at the end of the 2023-24 regular season.

