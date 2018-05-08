LeBron: Cavaliers humble over NBA title challenge

LeBron James said the Cleveland Cavaliers will stay "humble" about the prospect of challenging for the NBA title after completing a clean sweep of the Toronto Raptors.

James inspired his side to a 128-93 victory in Cleveland on Monday, sealing a 4-0 series win and a place in the Eastern Conference finals.

The outstanding James scored 29 points, with 11 assists and eight rebounds to set up a showdown with the Boston Celtics or Philadelphia 76ers.

He said: "We're excited about being part of the Eastern Conference finals once again and having the opportunity to compete for a championship.

"That is what our goal is. We're excited about that. We're humble about it."

James feels there is more to come from the Cavaliers after they brushed the top-seeded Raptors aside.

"We want to continue to improve," James said after the game. "We've done that from Indiana to Toronto.

"We want to continue to improve in the next round depending on who we get - Boston or Philadelphia.

"If we do that, we will give ourselves a good chance."