LeBron's Lakers to competitive balance: NBA free agency winners and losers

LeBron James bids farewell to the Cavaliers after taking them to the NBA title in 2016. Photograph: Tony Dejak/AP

After the Golden State Warriors swept to this year’s title, the joke was that the real NBA finals would occur when free agency kicked off. LeBron James was set to make his third Decision while Kawhi Leonard was demanding a trade from the San Antonio Spurs, and Paul George seemed all but certain to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Los Angeles Lakers.

So, basketball fans were ready for a few days of league-altering chaos and, in sharp contrast to the 2018 finals, the NBA didn’t disappoint. So much has happened since the weekend that you need a tracker just to keep up. What follows is a (tentative) list of some of the winners and losers from one of the most surreal free agency periods in recent memory.



Winners

Golden State Warriors

This spot was supposed to be reserved for the Lakers, but the Warriors decided that the finals weren’t enough and they needed to crush James’s hopes during free agency too. A day after James left Cleveland to join the Lakers, the defending champions broke NBA Twitter (and possibly the NBA) by acquiring New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins for just $5.3m. Cousins is recovering from a serious achilles injury but if he’s even close to All-Star form come playoff time, the Warriors will have one of the scariest lineups in history. If he isn’t, well they still have one of the scariest lineups in history.

Next year's Warriors, if healthy, will probably have a better starting 5 than the Eastern Conference All-Stars (which might be something like Kyrie/Oladipo/Giannis/Love/Embiid). — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) July 3, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers

The Warriors were always going to be great, though. In terms of expected win percentage, the Lakers made the biggest jump in the last few days. By adding the Best Player In Basketball, the Lakers instantly transformed from Western Conference bottom feeders (11th place last season) back to theoretical title contenders. What’s more, they still have the capability to add another star player into the mix.

LeBron James

He has a four-year/$154m contract, he gets to play for the most storied franchise in the league and has traded Ohio winters for California sunshine. That’s the good news for James. Now comes the bad news…

Players who will irritate LeBron James

Here are three of the players that the Lakers immediately signed after James: Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo. This is a murderer’s row of some of the most puzzling and unpredictable NBA players of the last decade (plus there’s still LaVar Ball hanging around on the sidelines). Don’t expect all three players to still be on the roster come Opening Day. This appears to be some sort of “Who Will Be The Next JR Smith?” competition, but it’s borderline-hilarious that Magic Johnson and company’s first move upon acquiring the best player in the league was to surround him with the entire Island of Misfit Veterans.

Boston Celtics

LeBron James has left the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers haven’t landed a game-changing player (yet) and Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward should be healthy by the start of next season. The Celtics didn’t even have to make a major move to instantly become the favorites to represent the East in the finals next year.



Oklahoma City Thunder

It seems like centuries ago now, but for the first few hours of free agency it looked like the biggest surprise would be Paul George re-signing with the Oklahoma City Thunder after nonstop “George desperately wants to be a Laker” rumors. George announced the move at a house party held by teammate Russell Westbrook, a gathering that would have been slightly less joyous had they known just how much more competitive the Western Conference was about to become.

Devin Booker

A late addition to this list, reports came out on Tuesday that Booker, of 70-point game fame, was signing a five-year/$158m extension with the Phoenix Suns. This would, as one could probably guess, make him the highest-paid player in team history.

The NBA Free Agency Period Itself

Sorry to get meta here, but if the 2018-19 season is 25% as dramatic as these last few days, we’re in for a good one.



Losers

Cleveland Cavaliers (Especially Dan Gilbert)

Well, at least he was civil is in his statement this time around. Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert will go down in sports history as the person who let James get away twice. Heading up to free agency there were rumors that Gilbert wanted the chance to win on his own terms. Well, he’s getting his second chance at that and this time around he probably won’t be able to rely on repeatedly landing the No1 overall draft pick.

Portland Trail Blazers

After the Portland Trail Blazers let forward Ed Davis walk, primarily for salary cap reasons, star guard Damian Lillard took to Twitter to express his heartbreak via emoji.

Portland has a great duo in Lillard and CJ McCollum, but it’s looking increasingly like the team is stuck in limbo. Losing Davis feels like a minor move, but this isn’t a franchise that can afford to alienate its most important players (or its fans).



Minnesota Timberwolves

The biggest name the Timberwolves managed to strike a deal with over the last few days was one-time MVP Derrick Rose, who they re-signed despite his declining skills and considerable baggage. Meanwhile, their best player Jimmy Butler is supposedly irritated at Karl-Anthony Towns and could be planning to opt out at the end of his contract. An era of basketball might be ending in Minnesota before it even properly began.



Washington Wizards

Whichever team ends up with Dwight Howard gets put on this list. Those are just the rules.

Competitive Balance

As fun as the free agency period was for fans, it came with a hangover. When the Cousins news broke, it unleashed a wave of existential angst: what if none of those transactions mattered? What if none of it had any bearing on how next season would end, or the one after that? An already historically stacked Warriors team had potentially just gotten better, for the second-straight offseason. Why even bother playing the games, why not hand the Warriors the trophy right now? Even some avowed Laker haters were tempted to pray that LA landed Leonard just so that there would be someone to challenge them.

Standing still



Houston Rockets

The Rockets didn’t get James, which would have been nice (although they do have the reigning MVP returning). They also lost Trevor Ariza to the Suns, and that will hurt them. Still, the Rockets made the move they had to make by re-signing Chris Paul to a four-year deal. Lost in the despair-driven discussion about the inevitability of the Warriors was the fact that if Paul hadn’t been injured in Game 5 there’s a very real possibility that Houston would have eliminated them in the Western Conference finals. Until the Lakers land their next big fish, the Rockets remain the biggest threat to Golden State’s reign.

San Antonio Spurs

I’m starting to suspect they don’t even want to trade their best player to another Western Conference team at all.

Philadelphia 76ers



Ideally the 76ers would have signed James, but he only gave them the briefest amount of attention before joining the Lakers. Leonard, for the moment, remains a Spur. The 76ers haven’t been inactive —they re-signed shooter JJ Redick and have completed a trade for the Denver Nuggets’ Wilson Chandler — but it feels like out of all the teams on this list not named the Lakers, they are the one most likely to make a headline-grabbing move before the summer’s over. Stay tuned.