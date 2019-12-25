LeBron, Anthony Davis expected to play

Christmas Day is here, and for the NBA that means a five-game schedule beginning with the Raptors hosting the Celtics in the reigning champions’ first-ever game on this holiday. But the headliner will be played in Los Angeles, with the Clippers and Lakers meeting for the second time this season. Since no games were played on Christmas Eve, this edition of the Daily Dose will focus on the injuries that the ten teams playing on Wednesday are dealing with.

Celtics at Raptors — Boston is likely to welcome back a member of its usual rotation, as Gordon Hayward (left foot soreness) is listed as probable. He’s missed the Celtics’ last three games, with Semi Ojeleye starting in his place. Whether Hayward starts or comes off the bench upon his return, Ojeleye is an instant drop if you haven’t already done so as he wasn’t particularly productive in those three starts. Marcus Smart (left eye infection), Vincent Poirier (fractured right pinkie finger) and Robert Williams (left hip) all remain out, and Enes Kanter was able to make the trip to Toronto. He’s been a top-100 player in nine-category formats over the last two weeks per Basketball Monster, performing slightly better than starting center Daniel Theis during that stretch of games.

Toronto is still without three key rotation players, as Marc Gasol (left hamstring), Norman Powell (left shoulder) and Pascal Siakam (groin) have all been ruled out. Chris Boucher has been outside of the top-200 in nine-category formats over the last two weeks, but he’s still a player worth picking up given the state of the Raptors’ rotation. The question heading into Wednesday’s matchup is how much time will he spend on the court playing alongside Serge Ibaka. The two have, for the most part, been kept apart by Nick Nurse with Boucher (14 minutes) taking the hit Monday night when Ibaka logged 42 minutes in the Raptors’ overtime loss to the Pacers. Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet are solid DFS options for this one, with the former ranking just outside of the top-25 in nine-cat over the last two weeks.

Bucks at 76ers — Milwaukee remains without Eric Bledsoe (right fibula), and Donte DiVincenzo has served as his replacement in the starting lineup. DiVincenzo hasn’t been a prolific scorer by any stretch of the imagination, and the Bucks don’t need him to be. But he’s still been a top-100 player over the last two weeks due to his contributions in other areas. During that period DiVincenzo’s averaging 5.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game while also shooting 83.3% from the foul line. His DFS price point is low enough to justify picking him up to fill out your roster, even with the lack of scoring.

Philadelphia will be without Matisse Thybulle, who’s been ruled out due to a sprained right knee/bone bruise. Thybulle hasn’t been all that impactful from a fantasy standpoint, and his absence means that more minutes will be available to James Ennis and Furkan Korkmaz. Korkmaz accounted for 21 points, four rebounds, three steals and three 3-pointers in Monday’s win over the Pistons, but he won’t be going up against a team of that caliber Wednesday afternoon. Of the two Korkmaz would be the choice here, but don’t expect an explosion from either he or Ennis against the Bucks.

Rockets at Warriors — Glenn Robinson III (right ankle sprain) is listed as probable after having missed Monday’s win over the Timberwolves. He was a fixture in the starting lineup before suffering the ankle injury, and should be back with the starters if cleared to play. That would move Alec Burks, who tallied 25 points, eight assists, two rebounds and three steals in his spot start, back to the bench. Hang onto Burks, as he’s been a top-50 player in nine-category formats and just outside of the top-50 in eight-cat over the last month. Robinson’s likely return is the only change for the Warriors injury-wise, as Kevon Looney (abdominal soreness) remains sidelined.

For Houston, Thabo Sefolosha (illness) is listed as doubtful, and even if he were cleared to play it would not have much of an impact on the Rockets rotation. Danuel House and Ben McLemore remain better options for those looking for cheap wings to roster, with the former making four 3-pointers in Monday’s win over the Kings. Eric Gordon (knee) continues to make progress in his recovery, but he’s still listed as out for Wednesday’s game. And lineups aside, James Harden could be in for a big day in San Francisco.

Clippers at Lakers — Both teams are expected to be at full strength for this one. LeBron James (thoracic muscle strain) and Anthony Davis (right knee soreness) were both listed as questionable Tuesday evening, but both are expected to suit up and play. Kyle Kuzma (left ankle sprain) is listed as probable, but he likely faces a minutes restriction of some sort after playing 22 minutes on Sunday. Hopefully he sees a slight increase in playing time. As for the impact of James’ return after he missed Sunday’s loss to Denver, Avery Bradley would return to the bench and it would also mean a lower usage rate for Rajon Rondo. Bradley should have been left on the waiver wire even with the spot start, while Rondo still has some value when it comes to assists and steals.

As for the Clippers, Patrick Beverley (right groin) was a full participant in Tuesday’s practice and is considered to be good to go for Wednesday’s showdown. That moves Lou Williams back to the second unit, where he can return to his usual role of being one of the best sixth men in league history. Kawhi Leonard, who sat out Sunday’s loss to the Thunder (second game of a back-to-back) with knee soreness, will be available to take on his usual workload. JaMychal Green was solid in his return to action Sunday, and that combined with Leonard being available means that Patrick Patterson has little fantasy value in this one.

Pelicans at Nuggets — When this game was scheduled, the expectation was that Zion Williamson would be on the court making his Christmas Day debut. We all know what happened there, as the rookie continues the process of working his way back from a knee injury. Lonzo Ball moved into the starting lineup for Monday’s win over Portland, replacing the struggling Kenrich Williams, with foul trouble limiting him to 18 minutes on the night. Derrick Favors’ value has increased in recent games, and he’ll be key tonight with the Pelicans facing the task of dealing with Nikola Jokic.

Denver doesn’t have any serious injury issues to navigate currently, meaning that Mike Malone will have some decisions to make on the back end of his rotation. That limits the upside of the reserves, but Jerami Grant, Mason Plumlee and Monte Morris appear to be safe when it comes to their playing time. Malik Beasley, Michael Porter Jr. and Torrey Craig can’t say the same, with Beasley averaging nearly 16 minutes per game over the last two weeks and MPJ and Craig not even at ten. Play it safe here and stick with the Nuggets starters, but any of the Grant/Plumlee/Morris trio would make for decent cheap pickups to fill out a DFS roster.