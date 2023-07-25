LeBron, Antetokounmpo react to massive Kylian Mbappe offer from Saudi Arabia

NBA Paris Games 2020 - Milwaukee Bucks v Charlotte Hornets

The numbers are shocking. Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal reportedly made a record offer of $332 million to Paris Saint-Germain Kylian Mbappe — then they would pay the French star $776 million for one season.

For comparison, Stephen Curry will be the highest-paid player in the NBA next season at $51.9 million. LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Draymond Green reacted on social media to the massive Mbappe offer.

Me headed to Saudi when they call @RichPaul4 & @mavcarter for that 1 year deal! ✌‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/IX0VSMZYNb — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 25, 2023

Al Hilal you can take me. I look like Kylian Mbappe pic.twitter.com/VH0syez3VX — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) July 24, 2023

They got basketball leagues too right? I don’t the ink on my contract has dried up yet — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) July 25, 2023

There is a Saudi basketball league as well, the Saudi Premiere League. So far the nation and its Public Investment Fund have not turned its eyes towards approaching basketball the way it hasprofessional golf and soccer. However, you'd be foolish to think NBA players are not noticing those massive soccer payouts and wondering what could come their way.