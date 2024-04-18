Lebanon's Lehmkuhler wins Cato Scholarship

Apr. 17—Indianapolis — Lebanon senior Ava Lehmkuhler was one of 13 recipients of the IHSAA's C. Eugene Cato Memorial Scholarship.

The $2,500 scholarship is awarded to student athletes who are "well-rounded, positive role models have demonstrated excellence in academics, school and community involvement, character, sportsmanship, and citizenship."

More than 100 applicants submitted their applications for the award. Applicants must be senior varsity athletes who are nominated by their principal, have a minimum GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale and no violations of the school's athletic code of conduct.

The scholarship program is named in tribute to the late Commissioner C. Eugene Cato who led the IHSAA from 1983 to 1995 and served as assistant commissioner from 1976 to 1983.

Lehmkuhler is a three-sport athlete and a 12-time varsity letterwinner in soccer, basketball and tennis.

She has served as team captain and earned Academic All-State honors for soccer and basketball, and has earned all-conference honors in soccer and tennis.

In the classroom, she ranks second in her senior class of 217 students, posting a 4.67 weighted GPA. She is a member of DECA, Key Club, Lebanon Ambassadors, Student Council, Class Council, and the Yearbook staff.

Additionally, she was honored as an Indiana Association of Principals Rising Star for the Class of 2024.

Lehmkuhler spends time volunteering at various community outreach events at her church, assisting with soccer and basketball camps throughout the year, leading tennis lessons to younger players, and working as a lifeguard at the Seashore Waterpark.

She will be attending DePauw University in the fall.

Lehmkuhler and the other winners will be honored at the inaugural IHSAA Foundation Impact Awards at the Indianapolis Colts Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on May 7.

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.