Lebanon's Goff signs with Wabash

May 7—The Goff family has been synonymous with Lebanon swimming for nearly two decades.

And while that is coming to an end this year, the youngest of the four brothers is set to continue his swimming career in college.

Grayson Goff signed to continue his academic and athletic careers at Wabash College.

He had a signing ceremony at the school on Tuesday afternoon.

"It's nice (to make it official) and have the college search done in general," Goff said. "I'm really excited to know where I will be next

Wabash is an NCAA Division III school that competes in the North Coast Athletic Conference.

The team is coached by Will Bernhardt.

Goff said that there was a lot on the athletic and academic side that stood out to him about Wabash.

"There alumni network was one of the first things that stood out to me, knowing all the opportunities I will have there," Goff said. "Their swim team has a really tight knit group of guys too."

Goff is a nine-time all-Sagamore Conference honoree, earning three first-team honors during his time with the Tigersharks.

Goff placed second in the butterfly and third in the 200-freestyle this past year, while helping Lebanon's 200-yard freestyle relay win the conference title.

Goff expects to stick to the sprint freestyle events in college.

"(Bernhardt) liked my natural ability and that my head position in my stroke was something you can't teach," Goff said. "He said I could be a good, high level swimmer and that was exciting to hear."

Goff said he has been working in the pool to get back in good shape after taking a break at the end of the season.

He said he is also focused on improving his under waters, because he felt like that was a weak point for him.

As his time at Lebanon is coming to a close, Goff said he is going to remember all the relationships he was able to create because of Lebanon swimming.

"I am going to remember my teammates and the really close community that we had," Goff said. "I made some great friendships during my four years at Lebanon."

Goff plans on majoring in finance.

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.