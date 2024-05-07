Lebanon and Zionsville pick up non-conference baseball wins

May 6—The Lebanon and Zionsville baseball teams both picked up non-conference wins to start the week.

The Tigers topped Clinton Prairie 7-4.

Lebanon led 3-0 after an inning thanks to an error and a 2-run single from Chase Rubi.

Clinton Prairie cut the lead to 3-1, but the Tigers got a sacrifice fly from Owen Bigler in the fourth to make it 4-1.

Clinton Prairie tied the game at 4 with three runs in the fifth, but RBIs from Wesley Byrd and Bryce Nelson made it 6-4 a half inning later. The Tigers added an unearned run in the seventh.

Byrd, Rubi and Bigler all had two hits. Corbin Wells scored twice. Owen Taylor drew three walks.

Caleb McClaine got the win, pitching the final 2.1 innings and allowing just one hit.

Lebanon travels to Southmont on Tuesday.

Zionsville topped Carmel 7-0.

The Eagles took a 1-0 lead on an error in the second inning. They pushed the lead to 4-0 in the third capitalizing on two Carmel errors and getting an RBI-ground out from Riley Agbonhese.

Jackson Tielker's RBI-single make it 6-0 in the fifth, with Josh Girvan adding another insurance run with an RBI-double in the sixth.

Pierce Stockholm got the win, allowing no runs on three hits in 5.1. He struck out two. Wrigley Bumgardner struck out two in 1.2 innings of relief.

The Eagles travel to Avon on Wednesday.

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.