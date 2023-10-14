Lebanon ‘terrorists’ killed during attempted Israeli incursion

Israeli soldiers guard a check point near the border with Israel, in Lebanon - Petros Giannakouris/AP

Israeli forces announced they killed several “terrorists” trying to cross from Lebanon amid heightened tensions and after repeated cross-border shelling.

The military “identified a terrorist cell which attempted to infiltrate from Lebanon into Israeli territory,” a military spokesman said, adding that a drone strike “targeted the terrorist cell and killed a number of the terrorists”.

Israel has been at war with the Palestinian Islamist militant group Hamas, which launched a major attack from Gaza on Oct 7 in which its gunmen killed at least 1,300 people in the worst ever attack on Israel.

Israel has since launched a major bombing campaign on Hamas targets in the crowded territory of Gaza ahead of a likely ground invasion.

Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hizbollah movement said Friday it was “fully prepared” to join its Palestinian ally Hamas in the war against Israel when the time is right.

Arab countries and the United Nations have urged Hizbollah to stay out of the growing conflict, but the Lebanese-based group’s deputy chief Naim Qassem said the movement would not be swayed.

Amid the mounting tensions, Israel shelled two villages in south Lebanon near the border on Friday, Lebanese security sources said, following a blast on the border fence.

A Reuters journalist was killed and six others, from AFP, Reuters and Al Jazeera, were wounded in southern Lebanon on Friday in suspected Israeli shelling.

On Monday, Hizbollah had said Israeli strikes had killed three of its members, while Palestinian fighters claimed a thwarted infiltration bid.

On Tuesday, Israel said it hit Hizbollah observation posts and a day later, Hizbollah said it targeted an Israeli position near the Lebanese village of Dhayra. Retaliatory Israeli fire wounded three people.