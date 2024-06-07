Lebanon Sports Complex sees potential expansion

Jun. 5—The city of Lebanon is looking to purchase additional land adjacent to the first phase of its sports complex.

The Lebanon City Council approved the negotiation for the purchase of land on first reading at its May 21 meeting. The budget for the land purchase — if approved on second reading — will be $950,000.

Beginning negotiations for the purchase of the properties that have road frontage on Walnut Grove Road will allow the city to begin work on phase two of the Lebanon Sports Complex, says Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell.

"Phase two has a concept already," Bell said. "That's been drawn out for a couple of years now, but as I announced at the state of the city address, we want to go ahead and design phase two. I said that also knowing that land connecting to the sports complex has become available."

Bell said that the city felt that before drawing out the plan for phase two, it wanted to try and purchase the land.

"It touches the sports complex," Bell said. "It provides another road access for it, and it also gives us the opportunity to maybe build more fields. I didn't want to pass up that opportunity."

The first parcel of land includes 21.5 acres, with the second parcel including 3.39 acres. Both pieces of property are south of the existing sports complex, the first phase of which is expected to be completed by the fall.

After the negotiation is approved on second reading, the city will have to get an appraisal of the land.

"It's just a process, but it's a process that we felt like was important because (the land) does touch the sports complex," Bell said.

According to Bell, the concept of the sports complex's second phase includes focusing on baseball and softball fields. The first phase of the project includes five soccer fields, a parking lot, walking trail, playground and pavilion among other buildings.

"This would be a great addition," Bell said. "We have announced the design for phase two. I do believe that we would like to be pretty far down the line of purchasing this property before we finalize what those plans are because I would hate to limit ourselves based on (the land) we have now when we have an opportunity to maybe have more."