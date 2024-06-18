Lebanon receives award from Officials Association

Jun. 17—Lebanon High School received the 2023-24 Hospitality Award from the Crossroads Officials Association.

The school was notified Sunday evening they had won the honor during the annual banquet.

"We like to recognize schools that go above and beyond when it comes to treatment of game officials," Association President Mark Sexton said in an email. "(Athletic Director) Phil (Levine) and his staff are absolutely fantastic when it comes to communication, greeting officials and ensuring we have a tremendous experience when at Lebanon."

The Association, based in Indianapolis, was created in 2002 as a group to recruit, train and retain officials in central Indiana.

They currently have 403 members.

"This is a great honor that I accept on behalf of Lebanon, the athletic department staff and the countless number of volunteers that help host and run our home athletic events," Levine said. "All of these individuals to a lot behind the scenes that sometimes goes unnoticed. It is great for them to receive an honor like this. I thank the (COA) for recognizing their hard work, dedication, and commitment to hosting and running successful events."

Levine said several of the workers have been working with and been supportive of Lebanon athletics for years.

"I truly appreciate them so much and I am glad others are acknowledging them for their outstanding service," Levine said.

Lebanon High School will be presented with a banner at an upcoming football game this fall to display at the school.

