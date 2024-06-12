Lebanon native becomes second woman ever to ref NBA playoff game

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon native and former Millersville basketball player is making waves in the NBA officiating landscape.

Ashley Moyer-Gleich recently completed her fifth NBA season as a referee. She is the fourth woman ever to be a full-time NBA official and became just the second woman ever to officiate a NBA playoff game.

“It’s surreal,” Moyer-Gleich told NBA.com. “It really is.”

Moyer-Gleich became a full-time NBA official in November 201, and has worked more than 200 regular-season games in her six seasons so far.

“I worked four games as an alternate last year, so obviously, my goal was I wanted to be an alternate again because that’s just sustaining the growth that I’ve had in my career,” Moyer-Gleich added. “And then to see my name on list of working floor officials … I mean, my mom was with me, she came with me on my last two games for a little trip, and to open that email and have her there with me and share that news, it was really quite amazing.”

Moyer-Gleich started 87 games during her Millersville career and helped the Marauders to three consecutive PSAC East titles. She was named All-PSAC East Second Team in 2010, and is ranked second in career 3-pointers made and third in career 3-point field goal percentage.

Her next goal is officiating the NBA Finals.

“Obviously that’s an aspiration and that’s a goal way far down the road,” she said in the NBA.com interview. “And hopefully I can continue on the same trajectory, continue to increase my responsibility on the floor, maybe going from the referee to a crew chief at some point and then hopefully getting to the finals — the epitome of what we do. And whether I’m the first or not, I think just a female breaking through and getting that opportunity would be monumental.”

