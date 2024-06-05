Lebanon honors spring sport athletes

Jun. 5—Lebanon held their 2024 Spring Sports Awards Banquet earlier this week.

The following student athletes were honored for their work on the playing fields and classroom.

Baseball

Ron Ebert Lowest ERA: Corbin Wells; David Limp Highest Fielding Percentage: Jack Ferrell; Highest Batting Average: Jack Ferrell; Gary Limp Most Improved: Chase Rubi; Danny Walker Sportsmanship Award: Caleb McClaine; Scholar Athlete: Jack Ferrell.

3.3 (B+) Scholar Athlete: Third time honored this school year: Wesley Byrd and Jack Ferrell. Second time honored: Owen Bigler, Luke Dunshee, Brandt Mezo, Camden Perrine, William Shelton and Owen Taylor. First time honored: Caleb Hoekstra, Nate Kouns, Riley Smith, Joe Susong,

Boys Golf

Most Improved: Blake Hesler; Ulen Country Club Sportsmanship Award: Ben White; Most Valuable Golfer: Eli Myers; Scholar Athlete: Drew Reeves

3.3 (B+) Scholar Athlete: Second Time honored: Harper Brown, Drew Reeves and Ben White; First time honored: Aydan Hamblen, Evan Reynolds.

GIRLS TENNIS

Most Improved: Bianca Coronado; Sportsmanship: Allie Niehaus; Most Valuable Player: Ava Lehmkuhler; Scholar Athlete: Ava Lehmkuhler

3.3 (B+) Scholar Athlete: Third time honored: Ava Lehmkuhler. Second Time honored: Charlotte Kleindl, Roxana Salinas, Kate Williams, Kinley Young. First time honored: Bianca Coronado, Lily Ford, Abigail Fradestin, Evelyn Gardner, Lana Haimova, Kylie Hensley, Lyla Henson, Anna Howard, Gabrielle Malerich, Allie Niehaus, Kaia Niehaus, Breanna Page, Yamilexy Regalado, Omary Rojas, Lilliana Webber.

SOFTBALL

Lowest ERA: Krryn Miller; Defensive Player of the Year: Morgan Stofer; Offensive Player of the Year: MacKenzie Carey; Most Improved: Addy Zell; Sportsmanship: Sophie Robison; Scholar Athlete: Addy Zell

3.3 (B+) Scholar Athlete: Third time honored: Ellie Cooper, Mayli Folden, Lexi Mitchell. Second Time honored: Avery Blount, Bailey Carrell, Haylee Holloman, Sophie Robison, Miley Wilhoite, Addy Zell. First time honored: Kierstyn Jessie, Krryn Miller, Aubrianna Payne, Shaelynn Rose, Mikayla Rosenbaum, Piper Sharkey, Rachel Shepherd, Taylor Tandy, Hannah Wilborn, Jalissa Younts.

TRACK AND FIELD

Most Improved: Girls — Sarah Keith & Edwina Yealu; Boys — Jack Howard & Cisco Luyindula.

Most Valuable Field Events: Girls — Soteria Udu; Boys — Mason Crew.

Most Valuable Sprinter Runner: Girls — Claire Boling; Boys — Trey Ries

Most Valuable Distance Runner: Girls — Penny Lamerson; Boys — Tyler Meyer

Lions Club Sportsmanship: Girls — Leila Richards; Boys — Eli Taylor

Scholar Athlete: Girls — Audrey Patterson; Boys — Landon Gonzalez

3.3 (B+) Scholar Athlete (Girls): Third time honored: Marabeth Burgin, Liliana Gonzalez, Michela Guerra, Ciarra Hiatt, Autumn Jones, Sophia Kyker, Sophia Metheny, Sydney Smock, Soteria Udu, Hadley Warren, Kyla Williams; Second Time honored: Carley Adams, Allison Albea, Claire Boling, Callie Bruder, Gabby Deakins, Clara Gonzalez, Abigail Guilliams, Chloe Heinold, Nadia Jones, Sarah Keith, Cayleigh Krehely, Penny Lamerson, Isabella Metheny, Audrey Patterson, Madison Jo Platt, Leila Richards, Emerson Shepherd, Madalynn Welty, Chiara Vitale; First time honored: Annabelle Carter, Hayleigh Coyle, Hannah Dashiell, Olivia Kemp, Marli McConnell, Hanna Tiefel, Heaven Tunstill, Ashlyn Vigne.

3.3 (B+) Scholar Athlete (Boys): Third time honored: Jack Howard, Brynner Sloan, Eli Taylor, Nikolas Trepcos; Second time honored: Thomas Devlin, Andy Erdenebileg, Daniel Frost, Landon Gonzalez, Dylan Gosewehr, Carter Hammons, Aroni Hernandez, Jacob Jones, Bram Langebartels, Tyler Meyer, William Meyer, Joshua Parks, Levi Pittman, Ty Reagan, Daniel Richards, Brendan Shockley, Jason Silva-Santiago, Oliver Trotter, Aydan Wetter; First time honored: Jayden Ayala, Alejandro Bernal-Santos, Talen Dickey, Aaron Gosewehr, Themba Mkwananzi, Monte Tschohl, Chase Tucker, Nate Williams

Academic All-State Honors: Audrey Patterson

Honorable Mention Academic All-State: Girls — Claire Boling, Gabby Deakins, Sarah Keith

Boys — Dax Frost, Chase Tucker.

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.