Lebanon hires two new coaches

May 30—Lebanon High School confirmed the hiring of two new coaches for the next school year.

Lebanon graduate Morgan Glendenning is taking over the swimming and diving program and Zach Tharp is the new volleyball coach.

Swimming

Glendenning, a 2014 Lebanon graduate, will take over from Craig Howe, who retired at the end of the season.

After graduating from Lebanon, Glendenning competed for two years at Lincoln College in Illinois, where she obtained an Associates of Science Degree.

She also attended Indiana State University and received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education.

Glendenning started coaching with the Lebanon Swim Club in 2019, and also served as an assistant with the high school and middle school teams.

She later became the head coach of the middle school team, and in 2023 took over as the head senior coach of the of the swim club.

Glendenning teaches sixth grade English at LMS.

"I believe the consistency of having someone take over a program that has already been invested and coaching at the club level will help make for a smooth transition," Lebanon Athletic Director Phil Levine said in a statement. "I am excited to have coach Glendenning take over the LHS swim and dive program. She has the knowledge, experience, and time to dedicate to the LHS swim program so it can continue to grow and be successful. I look forward to working with her.

Volleyball

Tharp replaces Emily Vanatsky, who resigned this winter after coaching at Lebanon for the past four seasons.

Tharp has coached volleyball for more than 20 years.

He is the founder of Team Illinois Volleyball Club where he was the head coach of the 17-1 Team. In their first year of existence his team was able to secure a USAV National bid and finished the tournament in the top 25.

He later became Director of the Grand Park Volleyball Club (Monon Select) for the 2020 season to help transition the club into new directorship, which was taken over by Sean Keeve. Coach Tharp is currently the Head Coach of the Monon Select Volleyball Club 17-1 Elite Team and assists with the 13-3 Elite Teams.

"Coach Tharp has gained valuable experience working with high school athletes and fostering a positive and growth-oriented environment," Levine said in a statement.

"His philosophy revolves around not only developing players' skills on the court but also instilling discipline, teamwork, and a strong work ethic that extends beyond the game. He is committed to creating a supportive and inclusive atmosphere that allow all players to thrive both athletically, academically, and personally.

"Coach Tharp has a wealth of in-depth knowledge of volleyball rules, strategies, techniques and spends a lot of time analyzing game footage to identify areas for improvement and develop strategic game plans, while mentoring and motivating his players to achieve their personal best. He focuses on providing a positive and supportive team environment dedicated to sportsmanship and teamwork."

Tharp resides in Zionsville and works for Jacaruso Enterprises as Regional Director of Sales Remote Sales and Marketing Director for 15 hotels across the country.

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.