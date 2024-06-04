Lebanon gets ready for quarterfinal game against Gretna

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia state playoffs games crank up again Tuesday with quarterfinal action and several teams from Southwest Virginia will have their eye on the prize.

Perennial power Lebanon, the four-time region champions, is coming off a 9-3 victory over Wise Central and preparing to face Gretna in the Region 2-C quarterfinal.

The Pioneers, who have won 14 straight games since losing to Daniel Boone in April, know they’ll get Gretna’s best shot but they are more concerned about themselves.

“They’re a pretty solid ball team, you know,” senior Dagan Barton said. “They made it to the region championship for a reason. They beat some pretty solid ball teams and they’re here for a reason and we just got to show up and play.”

“A game like this gets you ready for the bigger games because, you know, it’s all good teams from here on out,” senior Chance Parker said. “Every team that we play is going to be tough. And it gets us ready for the games down the road.”

“As long as we come out and just play like we’re capable of playing, I feel like let the cards fall where they might,” coach Cody Compton said. “You know what? We’re not a bad baseball team, but we’ve got a few things we need to clean up.”

The first pitch on Tuesday at Doc Adams Field will be at 6 pm.

