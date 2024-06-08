Leaving money on the table would be a huge mistake for the Steelers

There’s no denying the Pittsburgh Steelers are in win-now mode. Adding quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in the offseason, both on one-year contracts, means the Steelers are rolling the dice they can win in 2024.

Even the Steelers draft picks are guys who they expect to see on the field and playing at a high level now. Offensive tackle Troy Fautanu, center Zach Frazier, wide receiver Roman Wilson and linebacker Payton Wilson are as pro-ready as any players at their positions.

But along with all that, the Steelers are also holding onto just over $16 million in salary-cap space with some definite roster needs. The primary need is adding talent at wide receiver. Unfortunately at this stage in the game, a big trade is the only option to land Pittsburgh that final piece of the puzzle of offense.

If the Steelers drag their feet too long, the cost of doing business is only going to go up. But with the future unknown about the Steelers quarterback position, it would be better to overpay for a receiver to help make a big push this season than squander so much work by ignoring a need so glaring when it could be taken care of.

