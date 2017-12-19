Leavine Family Racing unveils paint scheme on No. 95 Camaro for Kasey Kahne in 2018

Leavine Family Racing on Tuesday morning unveiled its first paint scheme for the No. 95 Procore Chevrolet Camaro.

Procore is scheduled to be on Kasey Kahne‘s car for six races each in 2018 and 2019, including the season-opening Daytona 500 and the Advance Auto Parts Clash, both held during February’s Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway.

Photo: Daniel McFadin

The announcement was made at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in downtown Charlotte, North Carolina.

Kahne will drive the car in the entire NASCAR Cup season.

Kahne replaces Michael McDowell, who was released at the end of the 2017 season.

McDowell announced last week that he has signed to race in 2018 with Front Row Racing, replacing Landon Cassill, and as a teammate to David Ragan.