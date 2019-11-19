Leavine Family Racing No. 95 fined for lug-nut penalty at Miami

NASCAR issued an array of penalties for lug-nut infractions Tuesday after the season-ending race weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

RELATED: 2020 NASCAR schedules

In the Monster Energy Series, officials penalized the Leavine Family Racing No. 95 Toyota team for one lug nut not securely fastened in a post-race check. Crew chief Michael Wheeler was fined $10,000. Matt DiBenedetto drove the car to a 20th-place finish Sunday in the Ford EcoBoost 400.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Stewart-Haas Racing No. 00 Ford of championship contender Cole Custer was also found with one lug nut not safe and secure after Saturday’s Xfinity Series finale. Crew chief Mike Shiplett was fined $5,000.

In the Gander Outdoors Truck Series, the On Point Motorsports No. 30 Toyota of Danny Bohn was found with two lug nuts not safely secured after Friday’s season-ending race. Crew chief Steven Lane was fined $5,000 and suspended for the next points-paying race in the series.

Also in the Gander Trucks ranks, the Halmar-Friesen No. 52 Chevrolet of title contender Stewart Friesen was found with just one lug nut missing or not properly fastened. That infraction resulted in a $2,500 fine for crew chief Trip Bruce III.